Watch The Trending Video Of Gorilla Showing Off Baby To Visitors At Zoo

On social media, a trending video of a mother gorilla proudly displaying her infant to guests at a zoo in Canada has gone viral. The sequence in The Lion King from 1994 that features Rafiki the mandrill introducing Simba to the pride is one that comes to mind. ViralHog uploaded the clip to its Instagram account on Thursday.

It was shot at the Calgary Zoo in Canada. The trending video has received over 14,000 likes and more than 1 lakh views in less than 24 hours. The female gorilla's gesture stunned the visitors in a good way. The video has been posted and it contains the caption with, "A proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary Zoo." Here is the video, have a look at it:

The brief video depicts the mother gorilla kissing and holding the newborn. The infant is also seen being hugged by the primate.

Looking at the mother gorilla and her infant on Instagram, several individuals expressed happiness and said that the behaviour was exactly like humans. Others, however, disagreed with the notion of crate-keeping the animals.

Meanwhile, on social media last month, a video of a gorilla riding a bicycle caught people's attention. IFS Officer Dr. Samrat Gowda posted the video to Twitter.

The huge gorilla rode up on a bicycle in the footage. The animal quickly lost control and tumbled from the cycle. The ape then flung the bicycle away in a fit of rage, setting off a laugh riot among Twitteratis. On Twitter, the video received more than 65,000 views.