Watch The Trending Video Of Honey Singh Grooving With Helper During Jaipur Concert

The Punjabi rapper Honey Singh is gaining popularity due to his most recent video. In a trending video, during his performance, the rapper was spotted dancing with a stage assistant. The video received a fervent response from online users. People were touched by the singer's kindness and gave the video a lot of support.



A person going by the name of Mayank Natholia first posted a video of the incident on Instagram. The rapper could be seen in the video giving a show to a crowd in Jaipur. Singers Alfaaz and Hommie Dilliwala joined Honey Singh on stage as well. A worker can be seen sweeping the stage during the event a few seconds into the video. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The rapper suddenly became aware of the man. He grabbed the young man and made the decision to move to the music. The dude with the broomstick appears in the video. As Honey Singh performed his well-known song "Love Dose," the young assistant passionately danced. The rapper's spontaneity was adored by the crowd. They applauded the singer and assistant with claps and hollers. The rapper's followers were immediately thrilled with the footage. They made admiring remarks about his deed.

