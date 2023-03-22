Watch The Trending Video Of In-Laws Helping Daughter-In-Law To Have A Perfect Click

On the internet, a trending video of an elderly couple assisting their daughter-in-law in taking a romantic beach photo with her husband has gone viral. Actor Bhushan Pradhan posted the touching video on Instagram.

A young pair is seen in the video attempting to pose while perched on some rocks at the beach. In the video, an elderly man is also seen taking the pictures, and an older woman is seen holding the daughter-in-dupatta law's behind her as she strikes a pose. The couple makes several efforts before striking the right posture. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The in-laws were commended in the post for working hard to take the ideal photo. One million people have watched the video on Instagram and numerous people have reacted and praised the in laws.

