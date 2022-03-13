Watch The Trending Video Of Johny Lever's Reaction While Having 'Wasabi'

A trending video of Johny Lever trying wasabi in a Mumbai restaurant has gone viral within a short span of time. His reaction to the Japanese paste is hilarious, and you'll find yourself laughing out loud.



He can be seen sitting Crisol in Mumbai in the trending video. He took a bite of wasabi from his dish while the video was being taken. Wasabi's spicy flavours hit him almost immediately, and he appeared to be feeling the heat. As he continued to feel the strong hit of the condiment, someone in the background informed him that it was wasabi.

The caption of the post explained that he got rejuvenated after trying out wasabi. The trending video has received 5.1 million views since it was shared online. Netizens were split, and their reactions flooded the comments area. Here is the video have a look at it:

As we all know Johny Lever has been the undisputed comedy king of Bollywood, as seen by his numerous films. By posting amusing videos of himself on Instagram, the actor knows how to keep his fans and followers engaged. The actor is a regular when it comes to posting amusing content, from nailing the In The Ghetto dance challenge to reproducing memorable sentences.



Meanwhile, Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish paste with a strong flavour. It's usually served with sushi, but it's also used in a variety of dips.