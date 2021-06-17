Watch The Trending Video Of Kerala Man Digging A Well By Himself 

A Kerala guy who opted to dig a well on his own was captured in a video. The trending video has gone viral on Twitter, with many considering it a showcase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to 'self-reliant India'.

Several videos in the past are shared which had entertained the netizens and were able to draw their attention towards them. Similarly, this video has renewed our trust in mankind. This viral clip, which was shared by Twitter user Zenrainman, gives a strong message about the combination of intelligence and hard work. The man is shown in the video excavating the well, gathering the soil, lifting it, and depositing it on the ground above.





A young man single handedly digs a well , including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala . Ingenuity at it's best. Video : From friends. #groundwater pic.twitter.com/TU8EiTR6ag — zenrainman (@zenrainman) June 15, 2021

Several users were shocked to see the determination. Netizens praised the capability and the willpower of the man and started giving their opinions in the comment sections.

One user wrote that this video remembers the potential a person had when the person is all alone but still had the courage to complete the task.

Take a look at the following examples of comments:





