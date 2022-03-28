Watch The Trending Video Of King Cobra Eating Another Snake

A trending video of a snake dragging another snake out of a snakepit in the desert has gone viral on social media. As the larger snake, the king cobra, consumes it alive, the snake being murdered could be seen twisting and turning in its tunnel.

The trending video witnessed a huge snake could then be seen with its mouth wide open, gulping the snake. The tail of the prey may be seen entering inside the king cobra's mouth at the final hour. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

After witnessing the footage of the snake devouring one of its own, netizens were disgusted and disgusted. Thousands of people have watched the trending video and more than 2 thousand people have liked it.

Meanwhile, snakes are opportunistic predators who will eat any prey that comes their way. Huge snakes consume deers, pigs, monkeys, and other large prey, while most snakes eat tiny creatures like rodents or birds, either by squeezing them to death or by injecting them with lethal venom. The kingsnake, on the other hand, is known to devour other snakes, particularly dangerous snakes such as rattlesnakes.