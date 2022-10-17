Watch The Trending Video Of Ladakh Girl's Batting Skills

Cricket is loved by everyone across the globe and no wonder it is a part of every one's childhood. Similarly, a trending video witnessed the game which is now witnessed to be played expertly by a young girl in Ladakh.

Maqsooma, a kid in Class 6, can be seen batting expertly in the video. The girl talks to the camera in the video and claims that her father has been teaching her cricket for a very long time. Maqsooma continues by saying that she is currently mastering the "helicopter shot," a batting move made popular by former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni. Here is the video, have a look at it:





My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022





She claims that Virat Kohli is her favourite player and that she hopes to be just like him. The Ladakh Directorate of School Education's official Twitter account posted a video of the aspiring cricketer online. Since being posted on October 14, it has received thousands of likes and more than two lakh views. Maqsooma's skills and passion for the sport were immediately praised by online users, who also wished her luck.

