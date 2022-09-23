Watch The Trending Video Of Leopard Cub Reuniting With Mother

The world's greatest love is a mother's love. A youngster feels safe, cherished, and protected with its mother, whether those people or animals. A trending video depicted the reuniting of a mother leopard and her baby is becoming increasingly popular on social media.



The trending video has received over 43,000 views and more than 2,000 likes since it was shared. The post has already received over one hundred retweets from people. Many individuals have expressed their love for the post by leaving meaningful comments in the post's comment box. Here is the video, have a look at it:





What can be more beautiful than this. Cubs were secured & then mother came and took her back. Yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/snwEU7rQbb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 20, 2022





Posted on Twitter on Tuesday by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parween Kaswan, the video begins with a mother leopard holding her baby in her mouth. Before being put back into her mouth, the cub is left on the ground for a little while. It is then possible to see the mother leopard sauntering into the bushes.



Several users gave their feedback and heartwarming reactions in the comment section. The video shows how mother leopards carry their young even any type of cat. Rounds are formed based on the number of cubs.