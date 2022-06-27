Watch The Trending Video Of Man Dressed As Boris Johnson Gets Dashed By Police

A trending video was witnessed on day two of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand, a man costumed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson amused cricket fans by dashing through the crowd while being pursued by men in uniform.

At Leeds Cricket Ground in England, the incident happened. In a widely shared video shot from the stands, a cricket fan is depicted as Mr. Johnson, complete with blonde hair, a blue tie, and a white shirt bearing the message. In the trending video, the man is seen being pursued by his pals, who are all wearing police uniforms. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen 😂😂😂📹 @turpinmodernist #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9R7lW2TUu9 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

The gang may be seen moving along the boundary's edge in the video. The crowd can also be heard cheering in the background.

Since being shared, the trending video has gone viral online. It has received thousands of likes, comments, and more than 470,000 views.

The recent Partygate affair, in which Mr. Johnson became the first sitting Prime Minister to be found in violation of the law, was referenced in the video. At the height of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Metropolitan Police had looked into 12 different illegal gatherings that had taken place in Downing Street and Whitehall.