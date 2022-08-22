Watch The Trending Video Of Noida Woman Abusing Guard

A trending video is going viral witnessing a woman who appeared to be from a posh society was seen in Noida's Sector-126 abusing a guard who was on duty. The woman pushes the guard and manhandles him while using the filthiest language imaginable. The guard's tardiness in unlocking the residential society's main entrance appeared to be the cause of the woman's apparent agitation.



Assaulting the guard who was on duty, the woman says in the video. The woman continued to use extremely filthy cuss words.

On the other hand, the guard maintains his composure and relaxation for a time. After some time, he also loses his composure and throws away his I-card and was heard saying that he won't do such job. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Netizens were horrified by the woman's behaviour and linked it to the well-known Shrikant Tyagi case, in which the expelled BJP lawmaker was filmed similarly insulting and manhandling a woman.



However Tyagi's video of him abusing and mistreating a woman which had earlier became viral was compared to it. The situation has been brought to the attention of the higher authorities in Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi was later charged with numerous offences, and some of his staff members and family members were briefly detained. Members of the Tyagi and Brahmin communities have criticised and protested this action.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are asking authority to take strict action against the behaviour of the woman.