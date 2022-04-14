Watch The Trending Video Of Ranu Mondal Singing 'Kacha Badam' As A Bride
Highlights
- A trending video featuring online sensation Ranu Mondal dressed as a bride has gone viral on social media.
- The trending video has received over 9,000 likes and over 13k shares on Facebook.
A trending video featuring online sensation Ranu Mondal dressed as a bride has gone viral on social media. Ranu Mondal is dressed like a Bengali bride with a red saree and jewellery in a video that has gone viral on Facebook and YouTube. She's also seen performing Kacha Badam, a popular Bengali song.
A few days ago, the song by Bhuban Badyakar, a West Bengal peanut vendor, was wildly popular online. The trending video has received over 9,000 likes and over 13k shares on Facebook. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Ranu Mondal performs Kacha Badam as a bride in the trending video. The identity of the person who recorded this video is still unknown. However, it has received a lot of attention on the internet. However, another video of Ranu Mondal singing Kacha Badam appeared on social media in January.
Meanwhile, Ranj Mondal is the same woman who became an overnight celebrity in August 2019 after a video of her performing the 1972 song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. Atindra Chakraborty, a junior engineer at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal, noticed her. She became an overnight sensation, even singing a few songs for Himesh Reshammiya's films Happy Hardy and Heer.
