Watch The Trending Video Of Sea Lions Chasing Away Beachgoers

A trending video witnesses two sea lions who chased away a group of people at a beach in San Diego's La Jolla neighbourhood. On social media sites, the incident's footage has gone viral and shows beachgoers scurrying away as animals close in on them.



At the beach, lifeguards kept an eye out for any injuries. They also assisted the sea lions in safely leaving the beach.

Charlianne Yeyna, who was present when the incident happened, filmed the video and posted it to TikTok. She claimed that although the sea lions were dozing, one of the beachgoers got "too close" to them to take a picture. Then, according to Ms. Yeyna, they woke up and began chasing people. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022





Sea lions are incredible animals, and videos of them online are very popular. A few days ago, another video that was posted saw sea lion outside the pool was seen grinning brightly in a video that went viral on Twitter. Buitengebieden posted the video on Twitter, where it garnered more than 79,000 likes and 2.1 million views. Over 7,000 users retweeted the video.

Meanwhile, the Otariidae family, which also comprises fur seals, has sea lions as members. In each of the five genera, there are six living species and one extinct species.