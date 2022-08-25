Watch The Trending Video Of Sikh Pilot Making Inflight Announcement In Punjabi-English Combination

A trending video witnessed an in-flight message made by an IndiGo pilot in a Punjabi-English combination which has gone extremely viral online. The IndiGo pilot was seen on camera addressing the crowd and extending a warm welcome in a video posted to Twitter.



The caption explained that the passengers on the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight received some advice from the captain in a combination of Punjabi and English. The trending video has around forty four thousand views and more than thousand likes. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022





The pilot can first be heard speaking in English, stating that while passengers seated on the left side would be able to display their photographic skills, those seated on the right would instead be able to see Hyderabad. Later, he said in Punjabi, passengers on the left would be able to see Jaipur while those on the right would be able to see Bhopal.

He continued by making a special mention of all the veterans, paramilitary, and defence personnel aboard. Even more, he asked passengers to keep their masks on and sit still until the jet touched down in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, he stated that the bags as well as the other luggages are secure. While requesting he asked to stay seated as long as the doors don't open.