Watch The Trending Video Of Street Dogs Chasing Away Lion In Gujarat

A trending video of a lion enjoying a moonlit stroll through a Gujarati village's streets has gone viral on social media. In Gujarat, lions have before entered habitations used by people.

In this video of a group of stray street dogs chasing a lion through a community has gone viral. A powerful lion enters a street and strolls around in the 30-second clip. Eventually, a band of stray dogs can be seen pursuing it before it flees. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Dogs chased away a lion in Gir, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/fo70obvlXP — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 22, 2023

The footage was posted by New Arena India. The video has had over 161.1k views, 2278 likes, and 308 retweets since it was uploaded on Twitter. Also, social media users have responded to the video with amusing comments.

Meanwhile, this is not the first yime when lions had been seem in Gujarat. Another video showing at least eight lions parading through the streets of a Gujarati town had gone viral a few months prior. Nonetheless, their visit went over without a hitch, and the group vanished into the night without hurting any people or animals.