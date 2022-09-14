Watch The Trending Video Of Strong Bolt Of Lightning Striking High-Rise Building In Mumbai

Parts of Mumbai have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few weeks. Various posts about the constant rains are all over social media. In one of the trending videos, lightning is shown shockingly striking a tall building in Mumbai's Borivali West. The online video is becoming more popular.



Vibhuti Bandekar, an Instagram user, recorded and posted the video on September 7. Since then, it has been widely shared. The user's stunning video captures the moment a powerful lightning strike and rumbling thunder strike the roof of a residential structure in Borivali.



The caption used to post the video include the the time; 07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST. He also mentioned the fear of every one's safety as no one get hurt during that incident and expressed his feelings of capturing the stressful view.

Instagram users stunned by the striking incident have left various comments and more than 57,000 likes on the trending video. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, in the caption, Bandekar added, "Update as of 09.09.2022: No one was wounded. Location: Neminath Apartments, Shimpoli road, Kastur Park, Borivali west." He also stated that no one was hurt.