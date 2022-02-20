Watch The Trending Video Of Students Giving Farewell To Their Teacher

On social media, a trending video of a group of pupils giving a heartfelt farewell to their beloved teacher has gone viral within a short span of time. The video clip, which was shot in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, will bring back memories of your favourite instructor.



Two girls can be witnessed in the video bringing their teacher, Sampa ma'am, to the ground where their classmates are waiting for her along with the two girls. The two girls team up with their buddies to surprise their teacher and bid a farewell full of love to her.

The students sung a famous Bollywood song altogether from a very famous movie known as 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. They were performing in the song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai,' while singing all of the pupils get down on their knees and present her with flowers.

Students are expressing their affection for their teacher. They called her as one of the best teachers on the world.

ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. ❤️



Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal@bbcbangla @pooja_news @ananya116 @Plchakraborty @madhuparna_N @MamataOfficial @KatiahatT pic.twitter.com/OhcPytVALU — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) February 18, 2022

Just before the video concludes, the teacher and student become emotional and embrace a group hug.



Meanwhile, the one-minute-18-second video clip has gone viral on social media. More than 17,000 people have seen it. The poignant farewell was favourably received by netizens, who were reminded of their favourite professors.