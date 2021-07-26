Watch The Trending Video Of The Bride Playing ' Kabaddi' During Varmala

Wedding images and movies, ranging from lavish to funny events, abound on the internet for all to see, similarly, a trending video featuring the bride and groom, who are witnessing the garlanding one other during the 'varmala' ceremony in this humorous wedding video. During the ceremony, the bride is seen humbly putting the garland to the groom, but when the tables turned and the groom needs to do the same. The bride was seen teasing the groom and stepping away from him in a humorous manner and dashing around the stage. While Indian weddings are a sight to behold. With a plethora of traditions preceding and leading up to the big day, every couple and their families, including the elderly, go to great lengths to ensure that the celebration became the one major happening to remember.





The bride can be seen sprinting around the stage, fixing her lehenga with one hand, and it almost resembled a game of kabaddi, which is a contact sport.

The trending video circulated on Facebook within a short span of time as it grabs the attention of the users and left them in laughter. The video received around twenty-four-thousand people has reacted to this. The majority of internet users made jokes about it and were amused by the video.

The groom tries to wrap the garland around her neck, but she is too quick for him. Only after she slowed down did some of the groom's buddies intervene and assist him in placing the garland around the bride's neck.