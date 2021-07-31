Watch The Trending Video Of The Pandas Sliding Down The Park Slide

On social media, a trending video of pandas that is extremely cute has surfaced, witnessing the four pandas investing the most of their free time by sliding down a park slide. They also attempted climbing up the slide and playing with one another. Each of them took turns playing on the slide and having a fantastic time. In the video, their caretaker can also be seen.



The 30-second clip was posted by Buitengebieden, a social media account that displays the good and the positive version of the Twitter, which keep the netizens entertained with the time. The trending video has already received over 50,000 views and has acquired over 5,000 likes and a number of retweets.

The video was captioned with a sweet caption mentioning the panda's having the fun while sliding.

People had been living a stressful life during the pandemic and at the same time, several videos including the panda's sliding one make them feel relaxed. However, Several people had loved the video. The netizens had started praising and giving their opinions in the comment section.






















