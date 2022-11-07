Watch The Trending Video Of The Reaction Of A Father Tearing Up While Dropping Off His Daughter

On social media, a trending video of a father sobbing as he delivers his daughter to her new college is going viral. The trending video, which a user going by the name of Preksha published a few days ago on Instagram, has over 8 million views and over 958,000 likes.

Ms. Preksha explained through the caption of the post that they were sending her off at Miranda House College, Delhi University, "our" dream location. They were simply walking around campus on her first day, when she suddenly observed her father's eyes starting to well up with tears. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video shows Ms. Preksha's parents dropping her off at Miranda House at Delhi University, where she attends college. Her father started crying as they were touring the school. The internet was moved by this sweet moment as well. Actors from popular web series Ayush Mehra and actor Rohit Sharaf from the movie "Mismatched" both left comments on the post.



Furthermore, the Netflix India official account also commented on the video.