Watch The Trending Video Of Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Getting Pranked

A trending video witnesses one woman made the decision to play the Turkish vendor off by grabbing the ice cream right in front of him. The trending video has gained more than seventeen thousand likes.



In the video, the Turkish street vendor plays with the woman while holding out a scoop of ice cream in the hopes that she won't be able to accept it. But the woman was quicker and more intelligent! She first succeeded in obtaining the ice cream scoop.

The woman was able to remove the ice cream cone as well as the vendor began fiddling with it. She was able to hold an empty cone in one hand and ice cream in the other while enjoying her ice cream cone effortlessly. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, these videos make us remember that the sellers of Turkish ice cream are well known to us all. They have achieved worldwide fame for deceiving customers when delivering ice cream. Videos of people being astounded by Turkish ice cream vendors' trickery are all over the internet, including serving empty cones and snatching ice cream from customers' hands. However, it's extremely uncommon for Turkish ice cream dealers to pull their own pranks! The situation is set to change, though.

