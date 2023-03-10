Watch The Trending Video Of Twins Sharing Their Lovely Bond

One of the most crucial life lessons for kids to learn at a young age is sharing. This life lesson gives children empathy for others while also assisting them in making friends. There is a trending video that shows the easiest approach to teach kids the value of sharing is through enjoyable games and activities. This is just what the devoted mother did. To test whether they would share or not, she gave her twins two different fruits to eat.



The Instagram page known as Munir Twins' posted the video. As the video begins, the mother feeds Cody and Michaela two different fruits. The scene then continues with Cody and Michaela swapping fruits from their plates. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Cody thanks his sister for giving him some strawberries near the end, and they both enjoy the treat. The video has received more than 20.1 million views and more than 2 million likes since it was shared on February 16. In the post's comments area, other people also shared their opinions.

