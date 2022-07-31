Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Fighting Off Thief With A Cleaning Cloth

The internet is flooded with a trending video of a woman using a cleaning cloth to fight off a robber in a Turkish bakery. A Twitter user going by the name of Tansu Yegen posted the video. The thief enters the business while the woman is cleaning it with a cloth in her hand at the beginning of the video.



He had a knife in his hand and was dressed in a black hoodie. When the robber goes to attack the cash counter after breaking into the store, the woman is seen beating him with just a cleaning cloth and cleaning spray.

The woman hits the thief on the head as he tries to cover his face. As soon as he notices the heist taking place, another man runs to catch the thief. However, the black hoodie man escapes his hold and makes it away. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Latife Peker, a turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don't underestimate the power of cleaning cloth👏 pic.twitter.com/4togC4JH5M — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 28, 2022





Since being published on Twitter on Friday, the trending video has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and more than 3,000 likes. In the post's comment area, users can be seen praising the woman's courage.

Meanwhile, another video comes up when traffic police officer in Greater Noida recently went viral for his pursuit of a thief carrying a woman's purse for around a kilometre on foot. While the woman waited at the bustling Surajpur roundabout, the purse was stolen. She sounded the alarm right away.

Both the women and many on social media commended Constable Ashish Kumar for his commitment and physical fitness.