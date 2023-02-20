Watch The Trending Video Of Yuvraj Singh Featuring His Mother And Brother

Yuvraj Singh, a former cricketer, is highly active on social media and regularly updates his followers on his activities. To keep his admirers entertained, he also enjoys taking part in Instagram trends and dancing competitions.



In his most recent Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh released a trending video of himself and his parents, Shabnam Singh and Zorawar Singh, acing the ubiquitous "Kun Faya Kun" craze. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A notable example of this is the new fashion's humorous usage of the classic song "Kun Faya Kun" from the film Rockstar. The trend consists of generating a humorous reel out of someone being thrown out of their house with their bag for the most ridiculous of reasons.



Without a doubt, with their excellent acting and amusing facial expressions, they all nailed the trend. The clip has received more than 9 lakh views, 1 lakh likes, and 500 comments since it was released an hour ago. The amusing film was well-received by Instagram users, who complimented the cricketer's comic timing in the post's comments.