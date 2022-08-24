Watch The Trending Video Of Zomato Delivery Partner Carrying His Kids To Work

There are countless motivational tales about food delivery executives who overcame adversity to support themselves and their families on the internet. Online users are currently being moved by a trending video of a man who works as a delivery partner for Zomato.



Food blogger Saurabh Panjwani published a brief video on Instagram presenting the delivery person who accompanies his daughter and son to each delivery destination.



Mr Panjwani explained that when he saw this, he was so motivated. With two kids, this Zomato delivery partner basks in the sun all day long. They should understand that anyone can accomplish everything they set their mind to.

The trending video has received over a million views since it was shared. The delivery agent's contact information was requested in Zomato's response to the video in order to help the user with childcare perks. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The man is shown on camera delivering the order that was given to him. His son can be seen pacing in the background as his young daughter is seen tied to his chest. The delivery worker responds that he carries his daughter with them and his son assists with the deliveries at work when Mr. Panjwani asks about his job and children in the video.

