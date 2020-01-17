Why This Is "Extraordinary?" As 5 Mountain Lions Seen Together In Viral Video

"Extraordinary to capture five together for sure," said by Peter Tira who's California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.

Five mountain lions were spotted together in California on Wednesday - an event dubbed "extraordinary" as these big cats are rarely seen together. According to Mercury News, the footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest.

According to Fox 40:

"We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together in the same photo or video," said California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Peter Tira.

Mountain lions, also known as cougars, typically lead solitary lives, with mothers chasing their young ones off after about a year.

"They're not very tolerant of other mountain lions in their territories,"Mr Tira said.

In the video, one mountain lion is bigger than the other lions. So, scientists speculate it's the mother lion.

However, Mr Tira thinks they don't belong to the same litter.

"Potentially could be two different age classes, some yearlings and maybe a 2-year-old lion that she may have had earlier,"he said.

Mountain lions preferred to hunt deer and rarely attacks human as they considered to be shy and elusive creatures.