Woman Create Unique Idlis Using Butterfly Pea Flowers

To improve the appearance of various foods, food colours are frequently added. A recent internet posting of one of these videos featured a woman preparing blue-colored idlis with butterfly pea blooms. The video has sparked conversation since it was shared. While some people expressed how much they adore the idlis' colour, others expressed concern about the food's flavour.

The video witnessing the unique idlis is circulating ad people have different opinions about it.









The video is published on the jyotiz kitchen Instagram feed. The caption for the video simply says, "Blue Pea Idli." The opening scene of the video depicts the woman picking and cooking some butterfly pea blooms. After straining the mixture, she adds the liquid to the batter for idlis. The finished product is stunningly coloured blue idlis.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a uniqueness was observed in the food, a similar instance was witnessed last month. The video was published. The video has received more than 8.2 lakh views since it was shared, and the numbers keep rising. Additionally, the video has earned nearly 32,000 likes. People responded to the video by posting a variety of remarks. Some people also wondered aloud whether the blossoms were edible.