Woman Establishes A New Guinness World Record By Swimming 295 Feeet Under Ice

A South African swimmer has established a new Guinness World Record by doing an unimaginable manoeuvre. Amber Fillary set a new world record by swimming a distance of 295 feet and three inches beneath ice for the second time.

Fillary set the same record at Oppsjo, Norway, two years ago, swimming a distance of 229 feet and 7.9 inches. Her most recent attempt, in Kongsberg, was made without fins or a diving suit.

Fillary additionally holds the Guinness World Record for the longest single-breath underwater walk. She did it with a 359-foot 6-inch trek in Dahab, Egypt. However it 's the fact that she did it without fins or a diving suit that sets her current record apart.

However, earlier she used to work as a lifeguard at an outdoor pool in London that was twice the size of the Olympics a decade ago. Her passion for cold water and freediving began at that time. She has struggled with anorexia, bulimia, and despair, according to reports.

She even attempted suicide on multiple times, but she was inspired to achieve her objective by some beautiful individuals in her life. She began swimming to distract herself from her gloomy thoughts. As a result, she wishes to spread a vital message.





Meanwhile, a free diver from Croatia achieved a new Guinness World Record not long ago when he walked 351 feet underwater in one breath.

As per Guinness World Records, Vitomir Maricic swam 351 feet and 11.5 inches across a pool's bottom in 3 minutes and 6 seconds. Maricic stated he didn't need much training for the record because he was already a skilled freediver and a master of dynamic apnea, or retaining one‟s breath while moving.