World's Oldest Japanese Twins Of 107-Year-Old Holds Guinness World Record

At 107 years and 300 days old, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama (Japan) have been confirmed as the oldest identical twins living (female) and the oldest identical twins ever (female) as of September 1, 2021.



The official certificates were delivered to Umeno and Koume by care home employees, who are currently living in separate locations.

Umeno and Koume were born into a large family of 13 on Shodo Island, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, on November 5, 1913.

According to their relatives, the twins are outgoing and upbeat, and they rarely complain. Umeno appears to have a stronger personality than Koume.

The twins describe their childhood as "like something out of a TV show." Being a twin was also a reason for them to be bullied at the time, and it was one of the most trying times of their lives.

From an early age, the twins began to live apart. Koume left the island to assist her uncle when the twins finished primary school. Umeno married a Shodo Island resident, whereas Koume married someone from a different island.

Two world wars passed the twins by. Umeno was forced to flee her home near the end of WWII when an air raid bunker was built in the mountain behind her, only for the war to finish shortly after.

The twins were unable to catch up on a regular basis due to their 300-kilometer separation, and only saw one other during weddings and funerals. They did, however, travel together for Buddhist pilgrimages several times after they were both around 70 years old.

Umeno and Koume joked about surpassing the age of Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, who were not only the world's oldest identical twins, but also a household name in Japan.

Despite the fact that the twins joked about breaking Kin and Gin's record, their relatives stated they were surprised when they did!

Guinness World Records was unable to present the twins with their official certificates in person due to COVID-19, so they were delivered to the sisters instead. Umeno was in tears the moment she saw the certificate, according to care home personnel.

Koume's memory wasn't what it used to be, so he couldn't completely appreciate the significance of earning the certificate.

Her family, on the other hand, is overjoyed that Koume's feat has been formally recognised, especially since Koume has frequently mentioned Guinness World Records over the years.