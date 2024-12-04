Live
18 OTT Releases This Week: Amaran, Jigra, Biggest Heist Ever, and More
Discover 18 exciting new OTT releases this week, including Amaran, Jigra, Biggest Heist Ever, and more. Stream the latest movies, web shows, documentaries, and dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms.
Grab your popcorn as a fresh wave of movies, web shows, Korean dramas, and documentaries roll out this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
The upcoming releases include exciting titles like Jigra, Tanaav Season 2 Volume 2, Agni, Black Doves, Amaran, Skeleton Crew, and Biggest Heist Ever.
Below is a list of all the latest OTT releases and theatrical releases for this week.
Latest OTT Releases: December 2nd to 8th, 2024
December 3
1. Skeleton Crew – Disney+ Hotstar
This new coming-of-age series follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their home planet, leading them to a strange and dangerous galaxy, where they encounter unlikely allies and enemies, including the mysterious Jod.
December 4
2. Churchill at War – Netflix
A captivating docuseries focusing on Winston Churchill’s role during World War II, with archival footage, dramatized recreations, and expert analysis.
3. The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Netflix
This documentary celebrates Orin O’Brien, the first woman to become a full-time member of the New York Philharmonic.
4. Tomorrow and I – Netflix
An exhilarating sci-fi mini-series that explores the fusion of technology and Thai culture, highlighting the moral dilemmas that arise from their inevitable conflict.
5. Light Shop – Disney+ Hotstar
A South Korean mystery-horror series, Light Shop follows a group of strangers drawn to a mysterious light shop that holds the key to their pasts, presents, and futures.
December 5
6. Amaran – Netflix
A Tamil biographical drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and others.
7. Black Doves – Netflix
This action-packed spy thriller follows an undercover agent who teams up with an old assassin to avenge the death of her lover, a fellow Black Doves agent.
December 6
8. Jigra – Netflix
Directed by Vasan Bala, this action-thriller starring Alia Bhatt follows Satya, a young woman whose life turns upside down when her brother is wrongfully imprisoned abroad. Will she be able to free him before time runs out?
9. Mary – Netflix
A reimagined biblical drama focusing on Mary of Nazareth and her journey to protect her newborn son Jesus from King Herod.
10. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter – Netflix
Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter hosts a whimsical holiday celebration featuring musical performances and skits with celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Sean Astin.
11. Biggest Heist Ever – Netflix
This documentary follows the infamous criminal duo known as Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde and their most lucrative heist.
12. Echoes of The Past – Netflix
A thrilling Egyptian series about Yehia, a man accused of his sister’s murder. He embarks on a mission to uncover the true killer.
13. Agni – Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, this film follows a fearless firefighter who teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, an ambiguous police officer, to stop a raging fire in the city.
14. The Sticky – Amazon Prime Video
A dark comedy inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, centering around a syrup farmer who teams up with a mobster and a security guard for an $18 million heist.
15. Tanaav Season 2 Volume 2 – SonyLIV
The new episodes of Tanaav focus on Kabir Farooqui and the Special Task Group as they face off against their biggest adversary in Kashmir.
16. Maeri – ZEE5
This emotional thriller follows a mother who seeks justice for her daughter, a victim of brutal sexual assault, and takes matters into her own hands when the system fails.
17. Kaalratri – Hoichoi
A Bengali drama revolving around Devi, a young woman entangled in mystery as she witnesses a prophecy regarding her husband’s death.
18. Fly Me to the Moon – Apple TV+
A romantic comedy about a NASA launch director and a marketing executive who stage a fake moon landing, starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Woody Harrelson.