18 OTT Releases This Week: Amaran, Jigra, Biggest Heist Ever, and More

Grab your popcorn as a fresh wave of movies, web shows, Korean dramas, and documentaries roll out this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

The upcoming releases include exciting titles like Jigra, Tanaav Season 2 Volume 2, Agni, Black Doves, Amaran, Skeleton Crew, and Biggest Heist Ever.

Below is a list of all the latest OTT releases and theatrical releases for this week.

Latest OTT Releases: December 2nd to 8th, 2024

December 3

1. Skeleton Crew – Disney+ Hotstar

This new coming-of-age series follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their home planet, leading them to a strange and dangerous galaxy, where they encounter unlikely allies and enemies, including the mysterious Jod.

December 4

2. Churchill at War – Netflix

A captivating docuseries focusing on Winston Churchill’s role during World War II, with archival footage, dramatized recreations, and expert analysis.

3. The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Netflix

This documentary celebrates Orin O’Brien, the first woman to become a full-time member of the New York Philharmonic.

4. Tomorrow and I – Netflix

An exhilarating sci-fi mini-series that explores the fusion of technology and Thai culture, highlighting the moral dilemmas that arise from their inevitable conflict.

5. Light Shop – Disney+ Hotstar

A South Korean mystery-horror series, Light Shop follows a group of strangers drawn to a mysterious light shop that holds the key to their pasts, presents, and futures.

December 5

6. Amaran – Netflix

A Tamil biographical drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, and others.

7. Black Doves – Netflix

This action-packed spy thriller follows an undercover agent who teams up with an old assassin to avenge the death of her lover, a fellow Black Doves agent.

December 6

8. Jigra – Netflix

Directed by Vasan Bala, this action-thriller starring Alia Bhatt follows Satya, a young woman whose life turns upside down when her brother is wrongfully imprisoned abroad. Will she be able to free him before time runs out?

9. Mary – Netflix

A reimagined biblical drama focusing on Mary of Nazareth and her journey to protect her newborn son Jesus from King Herod.

10. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter – Netflix

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter hosts a whimsical holiday celebration featuring musical performances and skits with celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Sean Astin.

11. Biggest Heist Ever – Netflix

This documentary follows the infamous criminal duo known as Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde and their most lucrative heist.

12. Echoes of The Past – Netflix

A thrilling Egyptian series about Yehia, a man accused of his sister’s murder. He embarks on a mission to uncover the true killer.

13. Agni – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, this film follows a fearless firefighter who teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, an ambiguous police officer, to stop a raging fire in the city.

14. The Sticky – Amazon Prime Video

A dark comedy inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, centering around a syrup farmer who teams up with a mobster and a security guard for an $18 million heist.

15. Tanaav Season 2 Volume 2 – SonyLIV

The new episodes of Tanaav focus on Kabir Farooqui and the Special Task Group as they face off against their biggest adversary in Kashmir.

16. Maeri – ZEE5

This emotional thriller follows a mother who seeks justice for her daughter, a victim of brutal sexual assault, and takes matters into her own hands when the system fails.

17. Kaalratri – Hoichoi

A Bengali drama revolving around Devi, a young woman entangled in mystery as she witnesses a prophecy regarding her husband’s death.

18. Fly Me to the Moon – Apple TV+

A romantic comedy about a NASA launch director and a marketing executive who stage a fake moon landing, starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Woody Harrelson.