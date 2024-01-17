‘#90’s’ to have a sequel; producer confirms

The Telugu web series "90s" has made a significant impact, captivating audiences and receiving a record-breaking response on the OTT platform ETV Win. The show, which has accumulated over 120 million viewing minutes, has been praised for the lovable performances of its lead actors, including Shivaji, Vasuki, Mouli, Rohan, and Vasanthika.

In an exciting update, the show's producer, Naveen Medaram, has announced that there will be a second season of "90s." Expressing elation over the success of the first season, he mentioned the intention to continue the journey with the characters from the initial installment. According to Medaram, the script work for the second season has already commenced.

"90s" has proven to be a game-changer for the digital platform, and the announcement of a second season has heightened anticipation among viewers. The success of the series has positioned it as a significant asset for ETV Win, and if the second season lives up to the standards set by the first, it is likely to elevate the platform even further. The background score by Suresh Bobbili has been highlighted as one of the key strengths of this family drama, adding to the overall appeal of the series.