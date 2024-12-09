Live
- Kerala CM criticises HM Amit Shah over Wayanad package delay
- Karnataka Devotee's Tweet on Tirumala Goes Viral, Nara Lokesh Responds
- 'One Nation, One Election' Bill likely in Parliament this session
- CMFRI to join hands with Kerala govt to improve marine infrastructure
- President Murmu to lead Human Rights Day celebrations tomorrow
- J&K BJP demands CBI probe into settlement of Rohingyas & Bangladeshis in Jammu
- Govt plans to appoint 2 lakh Bima Sakhis in 3 years: Nirmala Sitharaman
- INDIA Bloc to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar
- Death toll rises to six as search continues after The Hague explosion
- Abhishek Bachchan Blushes as Riteish Deshmukh Teases Him About a Second Child With Aishwarya Rai
Just In
Aha Unveils ‘Corporate Anthem’ Ahead of Vere Level Office Premiere on December 12
The Telugu office sitcom Vere Level Office, aha OTT has released a vibrant 'Corporate Anthem' capturing the essence of workplace chaos.
Hyderabad: The Telugu office sitcom Vere Level Office, aha OTT has released a vibrant 'Corporate Anthem' capturing the essence of workplace chaos. Sung by L.V. Revanth and Sindhuja Srinivasan, with music by Ajay Arasada and lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla, the anthem is already striking a chord with office-goers.
Directed by E. Sathi Babu and produced by Varun Entertainments, Vere Level Office premieres on December 12, with new episodes streaming every Thursday and Friday at 7 PM. Set in The Great Indian Company, the series humorously explores office politics, quirky colleagues, and everyday corporate drama.
Starring RJ Kajal, Akhil Sarthak, and an ensemble cast, the sitcom promises a laughter-filled ride packed with relatable moments and unpredictable twists. Tune in to aha OTT and join the fun!