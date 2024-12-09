Aha Unveils ‘Corporate Anthem’ Ahead of Vere Level Office Premiere on December 12

Hyderabad: The Telugu office sitcom Vere Level Office, aha OTT has released a vibrant 'Corporate Anthem' capturing the essence of workplace chaos. Sung by L.V. Revanth and Sindhuja Srinivasan, with music by Ajay Arasada and lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla, the anthem is already striking a chord with office-goers.

Directed by E. Sathi Babu and produced by Varun Entertainments, Vere Level Office premieres on December 12, with new episodes streaming every Thursday and Friday at 7 PM. Set in The Great Indian Company, the series humorously explores office politics, quirky colleagues, and everyday corporate drama.

Starring RJ Kajal, Akhil Sarthak, and an ensemble cast, the sitcom promises a laughter-filled ride packed with relatable moments and unpredictable twists. Tune in to aha OTT and join the fun!



