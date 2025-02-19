Baby John OTT Released on This OTT Platform 

The film Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, was released in theatres on Christmas Eve last year, but it didn't perform well at the box office. Despite high expectations, the movie failed to recover its budget, grossing only 36 crore in India and around 56 crore worldwide.

The film, directed by Kalish and produced by Atlee, is a Hindi remake of the popular South film Tehri starring Thalapathy Vijay. The movie was expected to do well, especially after the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which was also produced by Atlee. However, Baby John failed to live up to these expectations.

After nearly two months since its theatrical release, the film has now been released on Amazon Prime Video. On February 18, Amazon Prime shared a special video on Instagram, featuring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh to announce the OTT release of Baby John.

While successful films typically take 40-50 days to release on OTT, the delay was shorter for Baby John due to its box office failure. In the post, Amazon Prime Video captioned the video, saying, “We can listen to this hazaar baar #BabyJohnOnPrime, Watch Now.”