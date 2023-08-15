Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
BBOTT2': Avinash Sachdeva performs on 'Emosanal Atyachar', 'Main Tera Boyfriend'
Mumbai: Avinash Sachdeva put his best dancing foot forward as he shook his leg to songs like ‘Emosanal Atyachar’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.
He also performed with Falaq Naaz. Earlier, Salman pulled Avinash’s leg as he teased him with Jiya and Falaq’s names.
As the winning draws closer, the JioCinema clocked 67 lac views at the time of filing of this report.
After the performance, Salman asked Elvish and Abhishek to pick their favourite artefacts, as Elvish picked up a black horse, Salman told him he too has a black stallion named Bajrangi. ‘Bigg Boss’ then called both Elvish and Abhishek out of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.
