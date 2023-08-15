BBOTT2': Avinash Sachdeva performs on 'Emosanal Atyachar', 'Main Tera Boyfriend'

Mumbai: Avinash Sachdeva put his best dancing foot forward as he shook his leg to songs like ‘Emosanal Atyachar’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.

He also performed with Falaq Naaz. Earlier, Salman pulled Avinash’s leg as he teased him with Jiya and Falaq’s names.

As the winning draws closer, the JioCinema clocked 67 lac views at the time of filing of this report.

After the performance, Salman asked Elvish and Abhishek to pick their favourite artefacts, as Elvish picked up a black horse, Salman told him he too has a black stallion named Bajrangi. ‘Bigg Boss’ then called both Elvish and Abhishek out of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.