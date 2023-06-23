Live
- Rythu Sangam to stage ‘Maha Dharna’ on June 30
- Ramakrishna terms YSRCP govt ‘useless’
- Musk's Starlink eyes India but Mukesh Ambani resists
- Sadhus hail TTD for building temples in remote areas
- Mulayam’s statue will be unveiled on July 9
- Warm friendship at 'diamond' dinner
- Development possible only with TDP: Kanna Lakshminarayana
- Awareness rally organised on cleaning of canals
- Delay in hospital projects: LG V K Saxena writes to CM Kejriwal
- Practice To Improve Process:Joint Collector turns tenant farmer!
Bigg Boss OTT 2: BB exposes Akanksha Puri's 'fake behavior'
Bigg Boss called out Akansha Puri for her fake behaviour in the house. Akansha cries in the kitchen and says she does not like it when people have to...
Bigg Boss called out Akansha Puri for her fake behaviour in the house. Akansha cries in the kitchen and says she does not like it when people have to compromise over food. Housemates explain to her that it is not her mistake and she cannot do anything about it. Later, she was seen dancing in the garden and having fun. After this; Bigg Boss showed a ‘Fake Alert’ poster to the contestants and exposed Akansha for faking her tears and behaviour.
