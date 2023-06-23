  • Menu
Bigg Boss OTT 2: BB exposes Akanksha Puri's 'fake behavior'

Bigg Boss called out Akansha Puri for her fake behaviour in the house. Akansha cries in the kitchen and says she does not like it when people have to compromise over food. Housemates explain to her that it is not her mistake and she cannot do anything about it. Later, she was seen dancing in the garden and having fun. After this; Bigg Boss showed a ‘Fake Alert’ poster to the contestants and exposed Akansha for faking her tears and behaviour.

