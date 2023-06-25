Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan bashes Palak & Akansha for setting false narratives in the house

Mumbai: On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Palak and Akansha Puri for setting false narratives against housemates. Akanksha Puri, who kept cribbing about her jail time. Salman accused her of trying to set a narrative in the house with respect to the incident concerning Bebika.

Akanksha had pointed out that Bebika was not behaving normally and needed medical supervision. Salman questioned Akanksha for blowing the whole incident out of proportion.

He reprimanded Akansha for using foul language against Bebika. Akansha replied that Bebika has extreme aggression and that is why she felt like she needs a therapy session. Salman Khan told Palak too that she had entered the house with a false narrative. Palak had said that she is a perfectionist and cannot stand untidiness. Salman questioned Palak's claim of having OCD, accusing her of fabricating cleanliness issues within the house.