Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ locks OTT premiere date

Dulquer Salmaan, recently graced the screen in the pan-Indian movie “King of Kotha,” which marked the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Rajesh shared the screen along with him as the female lead.

After a decent run in the box-office, the film has locked its OTT release date. Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, has disclosed that the Malayalam version of the movie will premiere on September 29, 2023. It’s not clear whether the dubbed versions will be released on the same day or not.

An impressive ensemble cast accompanies the leads, featuring talents like Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and more, playing pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film’s musical score is crafted by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy. Stay tuned for further thrilling updates in the world of OTT entertainment.