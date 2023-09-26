Live
- Min Satyavathi Rathod inspects arrangements made for Harish visit in Mulugu
- Calcutta HC expresses dismay over recruitment process followed by WBCSC
- True long Covid risk likely 'exaggerated', says global study
- BMC-CISF organise ‘Amrit Kalash’ yatra in Mumbai
- Couple hacked to death over black magic in Gajapati
- Happy that Tamil Nadu demand has been rejected: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
- Waheeda Rehman's journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark: PM Modi
- 95 pc components used in rockets in India domestically sourced: ISRO chief
- Dev Anand @100: A look at popular songs from evergreen star's movies
- 50% of workers likely to permanently shift to hybrid work globally
Just In
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ locks OTT premiere date
Dulquer Salmaan, recently graced the screen in the pan-Indian movie “King of Kotha,” which marked the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Aishwarya Rajesh shared the screen along with him as the female lead.
After a decent run in the box-office, the film has locked its OTT release date. Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, has disclosed that the Malayalam version of the movie will premiere on September 29, 2023. It’s not clear whether the dubbed versions will be released on the same day or not.
An impressive ensemble cast accompanies the leads, featuring talents like Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and more, playing pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film’s musical score is crafted by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy. Stay tuned for further thrilling updates in the world of OTT entertainment.