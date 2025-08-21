Live
- Assam CM supports 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, calls it a step to 'restore faith in governance'
- Punjab Police detain BJP leaders for holding outreach camps to promote Central schemes
- Presidential reference: 'Political solution' over rushing to SC, says Centre on Governor's delay
- South Korea: Lee vows national interest-focused diplomacy ahead of summits with Trump, Ishiba
- Delhi HC rejects CBI, SFIO, ED probe into Westland Trade franchise ‘scam’
- Women's DPL: South Delhi Superstarz clinch 10-run win over Central Delhi Queens to enter final
- Kannauj SP warns of action against people spreading rumours about drones, theft
- Watch: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Movie Glimpse Released
- Space mission achieved all technical objectives, results encouraging: Shubhanshu Shukla
- KTR Responds as TGSPDCL Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Hyderabad
Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Premiere on Dec 18, 2025
Highlights
Netflix announces Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18, 2025. Lily Collins returns as Emily, heading to Venice for new adventures, romance, and career challenges.
The popular Netflix show “Emily in Paris” is coming back with Season 5.
Emily, played by Lily Collins, will travel to Venice, Italy.
She will face new challenges at work and in her personal life.
The season will be full of drama, fun, and surprises.
Release Details:
- Date: December 18, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
Fans can get ready to watch Emily explore a new city and enjoy her exciting journey.
