  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Premiere on Dec 18, 2025

Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Premiere on Dec 18, 2025
x

Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Premiere on Dec 18, 2025

Highlights

Netflix announces Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18, 2025. Lily Collins returns as Emily, heading to Venice for new adventures, romance, and career challenges.

The popular Netflix show “Emily in Paris” is coming back with Season 5.

Emily, played by Lily Collins, will travel to Venice, Italy.

She will face new challenges at work and in her personal life.

The season will be full of drama, fun, and surprises.

Release Details:

  • Date: December 18, 2025
  • Platform: Netflix

Fans can get ready to watch Emily explore a new city and enjoy her exciting journey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick