Hilarious Premiere Alert: Katha Kamamishu Set to Stream on Aha from January 2nd

Katha Kamamishu premieres on Aha on January 2nd. The much-anticipated film, featuring talented actors Krishna Teja and Moin, is all set to take viewers through a unique and gripping experience.

In an exciting teaser, the film urges audiences to “Take a deep breath, relax, and remember that this is just the beginning of your journey together." The trailer hints at a compelling narrative that promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Directed by the visionary KK and produced by Karrakar, Katha Kamamishu is expected to captivate fans with its intriguing plot and stunning performances. Whether you’re a fan of drama, suspense, or romance, this film seems poised to offer something for everyone.

So mark your calendars for January 2nd and tune in to Aha to watch Katha Kamamishu. Don’t miss out on this exciting new release that is sure to be a game-changer for Telugu OTT content!

Watch the trailer now: Katha Kamamishu Trailer








