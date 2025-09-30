Live
- Rain clouds loom over Dussehra festivities in Central India
- West Bengal: Devotees gather at temples to offer prayers on Maha Ashtami across the state
- Farewell given to Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender
- Karur stampede case: TVK's Anand, Nirmal Kumar move Madras HC for anticipatory bail
- Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.5: AI Model Codes Apps for 30 Hours Straight with 11,000 Lines of Code
- Police Uncover Chats And Photos Linking Chaitanyanand Saraswati To Women During Probe
- Man Industries shares plunge over 15 pc as SEBI bars top executives from market
- Police make special arrangements to protect Durga idols' jewellery in Kolkata mandaps
- Kapil Dev Shares Strong Opinion on India-Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy
- RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers
Junior (2025) – Romantic Family Movie Now on Aha & Prime Video
Junior is a 2025 romantic film with comedy and emotions, starring Kiriti Reddy and Srileela. Now streaming on Aha, Prime Video, and NummaFlix (Kannada).
Junior is a romantic movie starring Kiriti Reddy and Srileela. It was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. From September 30, 2025, it is available on Aha and also on Prime Video. The Kannada version is on NummaFlix.
The movie tells stories about Father-Son, Brother-Sister, and Father-Daughter relationships. It has comedy, action, love, and emotions. The first half has fun dance and comedy scenes, while the second half focuses on emotional moments.
The film was made with a budget of over Rs. 20 crore and released on about 1,100 screens worldwide. It earned over Rs. 10 crore worldwide and over Rs. 7 crore in India.
