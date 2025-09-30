  • Menu
Junior (2025) – Romantic Family Movie Now on Aha & Prime Video
Junior is a 2025 romantic film with comedy and emotions, starring Kiriti Reddy and Srileela. Now streaming on Aha, Prime Video, and NummaFlix (Kannada).

Junior is a romantic movie starring Kiriti Reddy and Srileela. It was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. From September 30, 2025, it is available on Aha and also on Prime Video. The Kannada version is on NummaFlix.

The movie tells stories about Father-Son, Brother-Sister, and Father-Daughter relationships. It has comedy, action, love, and emotions. The first half has fun dance and comedy scenes, while the second half focuses on emotional moments.

The film was made with a budget of over Rs. 20 crore and released on about 1,100 screens worldwide. It earned over Rs. 10 crore worldwide and over Rs. 7 crore in India.

