Junior Movie OTT Release: Kiriti Reddy and Srileela Film to Stream on Prime Video Soon

Highlights

Kiriti Reddy and Srileela’s bilingual film Junior, released in theaters on July 18, is set for an early OTT release. Streaming on Prime Video from August 2, reports suggest. Official confirmation awaited.

Junior is a Kannada/Telugu bilingual film starring Kiriti Reddy, Srileela and Genelia. Junior, which was released in theaters on July 18, is now coming to OTT. The movie, which gave huge hype with its songs, managed to do well at the box office. Although Genelia's re-entry with Srileela was well-received by the reviews, it failed to do well in the collections.

In view of the collections, there is talk from trade circles that the Junior Theater long run is almost complete. In this context, it is reported that the movie is entering OTT within two weeks of its release. It seems that it will be brought to Prime Video for streaming from Saturday (August 2). However, no official announcement has been made from the makers on the matter of streaming.

In fact, the makers initially planned to stream the Junior movie from August 15. But, it seems that they have decided to bring it to OTT before the audience forgets the crazy buzz about Junior. There is a possibility that an update will come from the makers on Junior OTT by today or tomorrow.

Junior Budget & Collections:

The Junior Movie was made with a total budget of Rs.25 crores including promotion expenses. It did a pre-release business of Rs.10 crores due to Srileela and Kiriti Crazy. In addition, it was released in about 1100 screens worldwide.

It was grandly released in 500 screens in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, 900 screens across India and 200 screens overseas. Trade sources had predicted that it would earn huge collections. However, the film received mixed reviews and grossed over Rs 10 crore worldwide. It collected over Rs 7 crore net in India.

