‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in OTT: This is when Prabhas-starrer will make digital debut with potential changes

Tollywood's grand spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD, has set the global box office ablaze, grossing over Rs. 1100 crore. This mythological science fiction film, directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The movie has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique fusion of mythology and futuristic storytelling.

Following its massive theatrical success, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 23, 2024. However, as anticipation builds, an intriguing rumor has surfaced online. Reports suggest that the film's OTT release might feature a trimmed version, with approximately 6 minutes of footage potentially being cut from the theatrical release. While this speculation has fueled discussions among fans, the filmmakers have yet to confirm these changes.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and featuring music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Rajendra Prasad, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Anna Ben, Shobana, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda.

As Kalki 2898 AD prepares to continue its journey on the digital platform, fans eagerly await to see if any alterations will be made to this cinematic masterpiece.