‘LSD’ web-series review: Offers an engaging experience with thrilling twists

Cast : Shiva Kona, Abhilash Bhandari, Kunal Kaushal, Ramya Dinesh, Neha Desh Pandey, Prachi Kether, Prabhakar etc.

Writing and Direction: Siva Kona

Producers : Anil Moduga, Shiva Kona

Music : Praveen Mani

Cinematographer : Pawan Guntuku

Rating : 3/5

Story

Intrigue unfolds when a peculiar-looking baby becomes a harbinger of impending danger. Amidst moments of leisure where friends enjoy a chicken feast, a decision is made to embark on a forest trip. Among the friends, two couples are married, and another couple is on the brink of tying the knot. Despite the baby's warnings through dreams, the group proceeds with the journey.

The initially smooth trip takes an unforeseen turn, leading to tragic consequences for one of the three couples, leaving only four individuals remaining. Fear grips the survivors as they confront the mysterious perils within the forest. The web series promises to unravel the truth behind a series of serial murders, compelling viewers to watch and discover the gripping reality concealed within the narrative.

Performances

Prachi Thacker delivers an impressive performance in the role of Candy, showcasing her acting prowess. Prabhakar portrays the character of Raju with skill, offering a commendable performance. Director Siva Kona, who also takes on the main role of Danny, earns praise for his acting skills, hinting at potential versatility in various roles.

The cast, including Abhilash Bhandari, Kunal Kaushal, Ramya Dinesh, Neha Desh Pandey, Prachi Kether, and others, contributes effectively in their diverse roles. However, the dubbing for some characters in numerous scenes feels artificial, warranting attention for improvement in that aspect. Despite this, the overall performances in the film add value to the viewing experience.

Analysis and Technicalities

Director Siva Kona captivates viewers from the outset of the web series, creating intrigue with a girl's peculiar behavior involving a chicken. As the friends prepare for a trip, the introduction of a mysterious baby sets the stage for a gripping narrative. The characters, each with a unique personality, contribute to the series' appeal, and the unexpected death in the forest heightens interest.

However, the inclusion of adult scenes and double entendres may make it challenging for family viewing. Drawing parallels with the movie 'Arvind,' the web series, while featuring strong performances, suffers from a slightly slow screenplay. The initial episodes focus on character introductions, gradually building momentum in subsequent installments. The last episode introduces compelling twists, redeeming the slower pace.

Director Siva Kona's gripping storyline concludes with unexpected climax twists, earning audience approval. Best enjoyed individually or with mature audiences, the web series offers a thrilling option for the weekend. commendable cinematography by Pawan Guntu and Praveen Mani's fine music enhance the viewing experience. Despite some editing adjustments needed, the overall production values remain commendable.

On a whole, web series 'LSD,' conveying the message that illicit relationships are detrimental, offers an engaging experience with thrilling twists. While worth watching once, it contains some adult scenes, making it advisable to avoid viewing with family.