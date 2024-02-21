Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan ruling Netflix Global charts with their latest releases

Mahesh Babu's latest venture, "Guntur Kaaram," is captivating audiences worldwide as it finds immense success on the popular OTT platform Netflix, surpassing its theatrical performance. Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas and featuring Sreeleela in a prominent role, the film has earned a prestigious spot on the Netflix global charts, indicating its widespread popularity.

In the second week of its release on Netflix, spanning from February 12 to 18, 2024, "Guntur Kaaram" secured the 8th position in the Netflix Global Top 10 chart, amassing an impressive 1.8 million views. Notably, it's the Hindi version of the film that secured this spot, specifically in the Top 10 non-English film category.

Simultaneously, Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering, "Dunki," has also made waves on the charts, claiming the 5th position with an impressive 4.9 million views. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Shah Rukh Khan since "Jawan."

Fans of both Mahesh Babu and Shah Rukh Khan are elated by the digital success of their respective films. The overwhelming response on Netflix underscores the global appeal of Indian cinema and the growing popularity of regional content on international platforms.

As the journey of "Guntur Kaaram" and "Dunki" unfolds further, anticipation mounts among audiences and industry enthusiasts alike for the remarkable milestones these movies will continue to achieve. With their engaging narratives and stellar performances, these films are poised to leave a lasting impact on the global entertainment landscape.