Official: Nagarjuna on board for ‘Bigg Boss 7,’ here is the video
Get ready for an exhilarating TV experience! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is back on Star Maa in September, with the much-loved host Nagarjuna making a grand return. The showrunners have released an exciting glimpse, sparking anticipation among fans. Stay tuned for updates on contestants and more as we gear up for another thrilling season of Bigg Boss Telugu
The much-awaited news that many television fans have eagerly awaited has finally arrived. A few days ago, it was announced that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is all set to entertain the audience in September on the Star Maa channel.
Now, an exciting update about the show is out. The show runners have revealed that Nagarjuna will be hosting the show once again, and a brand new glimpse has been released to announce this exciting news. Bigg Boss fans are thrilled to hear that their favourite host will return to the show. More details about the contestants and other aspects of the show will be made available in the next few weeks.
