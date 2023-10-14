Live
OTT movies should have good content: Rajendra Prasad at ‘Krishnarama’ teaser launch event
Actor Rajendra Prasad and Gautami in the lead roles, directed by Raj Madiraju, the film is titled “Krishnarama.”
Actor Rajendra Prasad and Gautami in the lead roles, directed by Raj Madiraju, the film is titled “Krishnarama.” Ananya Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Charan Lakkaraju, Ravi Varma, Gemini Suresh, Rachcha Ravi and others played key roles. Produced by Venkata Kiran, Kumar Kallakuri and Hema Madhuri under Adwitiya Movies banner. The movie will be streaming on OTT 'ETV Win' from Oct 22. On this occasion, the film unit organised a teaser launch event.
Speaking on the occasion, Actor Rajendra Prasad said, “Now the movie has come home. Movies are releasing directly on OTT. I am also adapting myself to these changes. I won the Best Performer of the Year Award in Mumbai for the OTT movie 'Senapati'. OTT movies should have good content. If there is no good content, the audience will skip immediately.”
Speaking about ‘Krishnarama,’ Rajendra Prasad said, “It is a very special film. It was very surprising when Raj told the story. This is suitable for this generation. The story was said through the perspective of a retired old couple in the setting of social media. It is believed that after watching ‘Krishnarama,’ the audience will also become a part of the story. This is such an honest story.”
Director Raj Madiraju said, “‘Krishnarama’ was a roller coaster ride for me. This is my fourth film. Rajendra Prasad is a perfect actor. He liked the story very much. Thank you to everyone who worked in this movie. I am sure that this film will definitely entertain everyone," he said.