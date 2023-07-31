OTT: Udayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Maamannan’ tops Netflix India

Tamil film “Maamannan,” starring senior actor Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin, has recently made its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Mary Selvaraj, the movie has received mixed responses from audiences in India. Keerthy Suresh and Fahad Faasil are the other important actors in the movie.



The latest update is that, “Maamannan” is currently trending at the top of the charts on Netflix in India. The makers have officially announced this news following the movie’s decent response from OTT audiences. In Telugu, the film is titled “Nayakudu” and is produced by M Shengabag Moorthy and R Arjun Durai of Red Giant Movies. The musical genius AR Rahman composed the music for the film.