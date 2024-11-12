Prime Video Announces Worldwide Premiere of Original Drama Series Waack Girls on November 22

Mumbai: Prime Video has confirmed the global premiere date for its Original drama series, Waack Girls, set to debut on November 22. The series, created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series will be available in Hindi, with dubbing options in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Waack Girls tells the story of six young women in Kolkata who form a dance group around the little-known dance style of waacking. The series explores their journey of self-discovery, passion, and overcoming personal and societal obstacles, all while navigating their lives on and off the dance floor.

The ensemble cast features a mix of emerging talents and seasoned actors. Leading the group are Mekhola Bose as Ishani, an expert waacker and the group’s choreographer, and Rytasha Rathore as Lopa, their determined manager. The cast also includes Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, along with veteran actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey, and the late Nitesh Pandey in key roles.

The nine-episode series is produced by Caleb Franklin, Vikesh Bhutani, and Sooni Taraporevala, under the banners of Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions. The show features a blend of comedy, drama, music, and dance, and highlights the transformative power of dance as a form of self-expression.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals for Prime Video India, shared, "We are excited to collaborate with Sooni Taraporevala on Waack Girls. While the series revolves around the passion for dance, its heart lies in the universal themes of defiance, self-expression, and the pursuit of dreams. We believe this story will resonate with audiences everywhere, especially young viewers, when it premieres globally on November 22."

Sooni Taraporevala, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, expressed her excitement about bringing Waack Girls to life. "I fell in love with waacking when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance, and this series is inspired by her energy and spirit. It’s a story about six unique girls with their own challenges, but with a shared fearlessness as they carve out a space for themselves in a world that often expects conformity," she said. "It's not just a dance show. It's about living life on your own terms, and I'm thrilled to share this story with audiences worldwide."

The production team behind Waack Girls also shared their enthusiasm for the project. Caleb Franklin, founder of Matter Entertainment, said, "This series celebrates the power of dance and the strength of the human spirit. We are proud to empower these incredible artists and bring the art of waacking to a global stage." Vikesh Bhutani, founder of Chalkboard Entertainment, added, "Under Sooni’s vision, Waack Girls goes beyond the dance genre. It’s a narrative about personal growth, self-identity, and the pursuit of one’s ambitions, a story that will resonate with audiences not just in India, but worldwide."

The series will premiere worldwide on November 22, 2024.