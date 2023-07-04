Producer Anil Sunkara gives a clarity on ‘Agent’ OTT debut

Despite facing failure at the box office, many OTT viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of Akhil Akkineni’s latest outing, “Agent.” Directed by Surender Reddy, the spy action thriller features newcomer Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead.

Although Sony LIV initially announced that “Agent” would premiere on May 19, 2023, it didn’t happen. Later, there were reports that the filmmakers were making edits to appeal to OTT viewers, which led to speculation that the movie would be released on June 23, 2023. However, that date also passed without the film being released on the platform.

During a recent interaction with the film’s producer, Anil Sunkara, it was clarified that the makers were not editing the film for OTT viewers, and it is up to the OTT platform to premiere the film or not. Therefore, Sony LIV is solely responsible for the delay of “Agent” OTT release.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea portrayed the antagonist in this spy thriller, while Mollywood Megastar Mammootty played a significant role, and Urvasi Rautela sizzled in a special song. The film is bankrolled under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, with music provided by Hiphop Tamizha.



