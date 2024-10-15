Raj & DK Unveil Explosive Spy Series Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video

Prime Video has launched the trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy drama set to premiere on November 7 in India and over 240 countries and territories. Directed by Raj & DK, the series transports viewers to the 90s, featuring a storyline rich in espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes drama.

The trailer introduces Bunny, played by Varun Dhawan, a stuntman who recruits struggling actress Honey, portrayed by Samantha, for a risky side job. Their venture pulls them into a dangerous world of espionage. As years pass, their tumultuous past catches up with them, compelling the estranged couple to reunite to safeguard their daughter, Nadia. The show features an array of stunts and action, aiming to deliver an engaging viewing experience.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, commented on the trailer's release, noting, “With the positive response to the teaser, anticipation for the series has been rising, particularly among fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK. We believe this is the right moment to give viewers a glimpse into the world of Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

Raj & DK shared their thoughts on the project, stating, “This is a meaningful project for us as it allows us to engage with an expansive world of espionage, unlike anything we've done before. Collaborating with the Russo Brothers and other international filmmakers has provided an enriching creative experience.”

Varun Dhawan described the challenges of portraying Bunny, saying, "Playing a spy with a double life demanded significant mental and physical preparation for the stunts and action scenes, making this one of my more challenging roles."

Samantha added, "Participating in an action-focused series with complex combat scenes and a compelling narrative has made Citadel: Honey Bunny an important role in my career. I’m optimistic the series will engage audiences in India and around the world."

With a cast that includes Sunny Leone, Nassar, CID's Aditya Srivastava, and others, Citadel: Honey Bunny aims to be a noteworthy addition to the year's entertainment offerings.