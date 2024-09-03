Review of Gyaarah Gyaarah: A Gripping Time-Travel Thriller

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a captivating Zee5 series that explores the intriguing concept of time travel and crime investigation. Adapted from the popular Korean drama Signal, the show follows a group of police officers who use a mysterious walkie-talkie to communicate across decades, solving cold cases and preventing future crimes. When government

Story

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thriller, crime-investigating series that takes place across three different years: 1990, 2001, and 2016. Set in Uttarakhand, it follows Yug Arya, a police inspector in 2016, who starts receiving strange voice messages from Shaurya Anthwal through an old walkie-talkie. Shaurya's messages come from the years 1990, 1998, and 2001. These messages create a brief link between the different times at exactly 11:11 pm each night. Using this short connection, Yug and Shaurya work together to solve various cases in their own time periods. The series starts when the government passes a law to close the cases pending from 15 years or above with the Statute of Limitations in 2016.

Performances

Raghav Juyal stands out in his portrayal of Yug, delivering a natural performance that is both nuanced and compelling. He captures Yug's vulnerability, determination, and depth, making the character relatable and engaging. Kritika Kamra also delivers a strong performance as ACP Vamika. Her portrayal adds a layer of emotional complexity. Dhairya Agarwal adds further depth to the series with his performance, contributing a different dynamic to the storyline. The scenes between Yug and Shaurya Anthwal are engaging. His role adds richness to the ensemble cast and helps ground the science fiction elements in more personal stakes.

The supporting cast complements the main characters well, each adding their own flair and depth, enriching the overall narrative.

Technicalities

The technical aspects of Gyaarah Gyaarah are impressive. The cinematography is sharp and effective, capturing the tension and energy of the scenes and the lighting effects are good. The costumes and environment contrast from 1990, 2001 and 2016 are well presented. The editing is precise, maintaining a fast-paced narrative that keeps viewers on edge. The background score enhances the suspense and drama, adding to the overall immersive experience.

Analysis

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a well-executed series that mixes science fiction, crime, mystery, and thriller genres. The show explores time travel in an interesting way, encouraging viewers to think about deeper ideas like cause and effect, free will, and the impact of our actions. It also touches on personal themes like identity, parenting, relationships, and parenting, making the fantastical elements feel emotionally relatable.

One plotline starts with a mother worried about her daughter's marriage, while the daughter, played by Kritika Kamra, hopes for a magical reunion with her lost love. Another storyline follows a mother who has been waiting 15 years for justice, while another reveals a mother as the one behind a series of crimes. Instead of following the usual path of showing criminals with typical motives, the writers offer a fresh take on why they act the way they do. Unlike many thrillers that focus on crimes with sexual motives involving female victims, Gyaarah Gyaarah chooses a different storyline, providing a deeper look at its characters. The series also has characters that provoke strong emotions. For example, a police officer who is more interested in closing the case quickly than finding real justice frustrates the audience. These characters add to the show's emotional intensity and keep viewers invested.

The fifth episode is especially memorable, delivering an exciting story with big revelations. The tension that builds throughout the series peaks in this episode, showing off a strong script that's essential for a thriller. The series keeps up the suspense and keeps viewers hooked, making them want to see more.

While we may recall the English movie, Frequency, Gyaarah Gyaarah stands out with the original bollywood storytelling.

Rating: 3/5